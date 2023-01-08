By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Houston Rockets are leaning heavily into athleticism in their rebuild. Many of their young guys are high flyers and one of them, KJ Martin, is about to show off his bounce to a big-time audience.

Martin has decided to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. His Rockets teammate, Jalen Green, was asked to participate in the dunk contest but declined, according to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko.

Martin’s high-flying game has made him a solid contributor to the Rockets. The 22-year-old son of former NBA star Kenyon Martin is averaging 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 55.0 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from deep. He has recorded 75 dunks so far this season, which account for almost half of his 160 field goals this season.

While the Rockets may not have a lot to celebrate in terms of team success this season, they can enjoy having lots of young, exciting talent. Martin, who will try to become the first Houston player to win the slam dunk contest, is one of many youngsters who the Rockets will look to develop alongside Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr.

KJ Martin and Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe have been the first two players to commit to the 2023 dunk contest. Green would be been very fun to see in the contest but there are still plenty of other exciting dunkers throughout the league.