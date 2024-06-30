It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Athletics-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Athletics Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are still below .500 as the month of June comes to an end. The urgent story in the National League West is that the San Diego Padres have suddenly figured out how to hit consistently. The Padres' tendency to play well in one game or series and then fall flat in the next one has been a defining feature of the past one and a half seasons of Major League Baseball, but in the past week and a half, the Padres have begun to hit the ball well on a regular basis. The Padres have therefore been able to go 9-1 in their last 10 games. They are now five games above .500 and show signs of being able to sustain momentum for a prolonged period of time. If the Padres have figured out the formula, they could improve their record to 15 or 20 games above .500 by season's end, getting close to 90 wins. That's something the Diamondbacks have to be conscious of, because last year, as great as their October run to the World Series was, they did win just 84 regular-season games. They were fortunate the Padres and other National League teams underachieved, because that is what cracked the door open and enabled Arizona to snag a postseason berth. This year, if the Padres keep improving, the Diamondbacks' odds of getting into the playoffs with 84 wins will decrease. Arizona is not even on an 80-win pace right now, so the D-Backs need to get in gear and make a push before the All-Star break. Their margin for error could shrink if they don't have a 20-game stretch in which they win 13 to 15 games. They need to get hot and stay hot if they want to have a chance of returning to the postseason to defend their National League pennant.

Athletics-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Luis Medina vs. Brandon Pfaadt

Luis Medina (1-3) has a 5.25 ERA. Medina did not have a good outing last week against the Angels. It set a bad tone for a series in which the A's got swept by the lowly Angels. Oakland really needs a pick-me-up-type moment. Medina can provide it on Sunday afternoon in Phoenix.

Last Start: Monday, June 24 versus the Los Angeles Angels: 3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 3 starts, 13 2/3 IP, 14 H, 9 R, 1 HR, 5 BB, 13 K

Brandon Pfaadt (3-6) has a 4.45 ERA. He hasn't produced the kind of season the Diamondbacks were hoping for, which makes him one of many players on the Arizona roster who fits that description. From Corbin Carroll to Lourdes Gurriel to Pfaadt and on down the line, the Diamondbacks have not gotten the best out of the players who were such an integral part of the run to the 2023 World Series. Pfaadt needs to smother the A's here and use this game as a catapult for a huge second half of the season.

Last Start: Tuesday, June 25 versus the Minnesota Twins: 6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 HR, 2 BB, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: 7 starts, 43 1/3 IP, 41 H, 21 R, 6 HR, 9 BB, 39 K

Here are the Athletics-Diamondbacks MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Diamondbacks Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: +164

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Athletics vs Diamondbacks

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California (Athletics) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The A's are going against a mediocre pitcher in Brandon Pfaadt. They got shut out by Zac Gallen, an elite pitcher, on Saturday. Pfaadt should be much easier to hit.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The A's are reeling, and the Diamondbacks know they need to start piling up wins. You should see an urgent and sharp performance from Arizona on Sunday.

Final Athletics-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are clearly a better team, and they have more urgency. Arizona is a solid play on the Sunday card.

Final Athletics-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5