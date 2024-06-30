It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Orioles prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rangers-Orioles.

The Texas Rangers continue to unravel. At the end of June, the defending World Series champions are nine games under .500. They are not particularly close to a playoff berth. They would have to have two really good weeks just to get back into some sembalance of contention. They would need a full month of excellent results to become a serious player in the postseason chase. With just two weeks left until the All-Star break, the Rangers have to at least get themselves in a better position if they want to seriously consider being a buyer at the trade deadline. If they remain stuck, closer to 10 games below .500 than to the break-even mark itself, they really won't be able to justify buying. They will either have to stand pat or maybe sell a piece in exchange for prospects.

The Rangers' pitching wasn't great on Saturday in a 6-5 loss to the Orioles, which was the team's sixth consecutive defeat, but for the most part, this season's woes have come from a significant regression at the plate. The Rangers, in their 2023 march to the World Series, scored 881 runs in the regular season. Through 83 games — slightly more than half of the full 162-game schedule this year — the 2024 Rangers have scored 346 runs. Last year's team averaged 5.43 runs per game. This year's team, through 83 games, is averaging 4.16 runs. That's roughly 1 1/4 fewer runs per game, every game. That adds up in a sport where a substantial chunk of games out of 162 are decided by one run. Being on the wrong end of a 3-2 or 4-3 game 60 percent of the time will often determine whether a team finishes with 90 wins or 80. That's the difference between making the playoffs and staying home. The Rangers, who have a minus-19 run differential, are on course to stay home this October. They have scored as many runs as the offense-poor Chicago Cubs. They have scored five more runs than the mediocre Washington Nationals. The Rangers simply have to turn it around, and that effort has to start right now.

Rangers-Orioles Projected Starters

Andrew Heaney vs. Cole Irvin

Andrew Heaney (2-9) has a 4.17 ERA. He hasn't been great, but a 4.17 ERA is hardly the worst of the worst. Yet, Heaney has just two wins in 11 decisions. That tells you how little run support he is getting compared to last season. His last start was in Milwaukee. He contained a good Brewer offense but had nothing to show for it in a game the Rangers lost because their bats didn't show up (again). Heaney isn't the problem in Texas; his offense is.

Last Start: Tuesday, June 25 versus the Milwaukee Brewers: 5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 43 1/3 IP, 51 H, 21 R, 6 HR, 13 BB, 42 K

Cole Irvin (6-4) has a 3.74 ERA. He isn't spectacular, but he gives the Orioles innings at the back end of their rotation. His last outing, though, was terrible. Cleveland hammered him in a game the O's lost. Baltimore will want and need more consistency from Irvin heading into the second half of the season.

Last Start: Tuesday, June 25 versus the Cleveland Guardians: 4 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 1 HR, 0 BB, 1 K

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 45 1/3 IP, 54 H, 22 R, 4 HR, 8 BB, 34 K

Here are the Rangers-Orioles MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Orioles Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-146)

Moneyline: +140

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+122)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 9 (-114)

Under: 9 (-106)

How To Watch Rangers vs Orioles

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are going to win at some point, and Cole Irvin is the less-than-great pitcher who gives them a real chance to do so.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles are a strong team which has just won its fourth straight and is playing at home versus a cratering opponent and a pitcher with an ERA over four runs. It seems like a good play to bet on Baltimore!

Final Rangers-Orioles Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are superior to the Rangers, but these are back-end rotation pitchers. It feels coin-flippy, so we'll pass on this game.

Final Rangers-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5