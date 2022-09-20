Rockstar responds to the GTA 6 leaks.

In a previous article, we talked about the huge GTA 6 leak that happened on the fan-run Grand Theft Auto forums. At the time of the posting of that article, Rockstar had not yet released any official statement regarding the leak. Now, we have our statement, and we will be going through it in this article.

In the Tweet from the official Rockstar Games Twitter account, they said the following:

We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto. At this time, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services nor any long-term effect on the development of our ongoing projects.

We are extremely disappointed to have any details of our next game shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned and we remain as committed as ever to delivering an experience to you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations. We will update everyone again soon and, of course, will properly introduce you to this next game when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their ongoing support through this situation.

To summarize their statement, Rockstar Games said that they indeed were hacked and that files were downloaded from the system. This, however, will not cause much disruption to the current development process. Work on the game will continue as planned. Rockstar Games will release more details about the game in the future.

Rockstar did not just tweet their response. They also wrote a letter to their investors, telling them that they do not have to worry about the leak. The first part of the letter basically reiterates the same things that the tweet was talking about.

Other than the response from Rockstar, the fanmade GTA forums also enacted their own way of combatting the leak.

The Forum admins edited the contents of the post, removing all of the links. They also removed the hacker’s contact info. The admin, uNi, warned users that they should not post any more copyrighted or sensitive media. As of the writing of this article, some of the Twitter videos containing videos of the leak no longer exist. While the GTA 6 leaks are still out there, we can only hope that this will be the last of it.

For more Grand Theft Auto news, click here.