Jack Black is fast becoming the go-to voice actor for all video game turned movie adaptations. After his breakout role in the genre playing Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, he is now attached to star in the adaptation of the blockbuster (and block building) Minecraft game, as well as Eli Roth's adaptation of the popular Borderlands game.
Black spoke with Games Radar's Inside Total Film podcast about his recent string of voice actor roles for video game turned movie adaptations, as well as his thoughts on why a few groundbreaking games have yet to receive the Hollywood treatment.
“We're kind of in the middle of a video game movie renaissance right now, and I'm stoked to be a part of it,” said Black.
Black will play the robot Claptrap in Borderlands later this year, which will have a distinctly different flavor from his take on Bowser. Black describes Claptrap as “an R-rated R2-D2”.
Black elaborated on why he chose to take on the Borderlands character. “I love the voice acting,” he explained. “I also love that video game, so it was fun to be able to voice that character.”
“He's a cool, fun, little turn, and another opportunity to bring a great video game to the silver screen,” Black continued.
The subject then came up of why certain seminal video game series, like Grand Theft Auto or Red Dead Redemption, have yet to be turned into movies, especially when their game play storytelling feels so cinematic in nature.
Black gave an honest hot take about his incredulity regarding this phenomenon. “I can't believe they haven't already started making a movie of any of the Rockstar Games – Grand Theft Auto, but especially Red Dead Redemption,” Black admitted.
“Those things are already like movies, you know?” he continued. “I guess that's the thing. Some video games are already halfway there to telling those kind of stories, and there are some movies that are like video games.”
“Did you ever see that Black Mirror motion picture called ‘Bandersnatch' where you actually choose your own adventure at the end of scenes?” Black asked his interviewers. “It's like, ‘Ooh, do you take the red pill or the blue pill?' I think we're moving in that way where there's going to be more combinations of video games and movies, and it's exciting. It's like the beginning of a new era.”
Black was referencing the recent string of interactive television shows and movies that have become possible in the age of streaming and touch-screen viewing options, where selections can be made by the viewer in the middle of viewing, much like a high-tech version of a “Choose Your Own Adventure” novel.
A major movie star like Jack Black embracing such a drastic shift to the cinematic landscape signals the changing times for the industry. It also signals that Black is a pretty big gamer, another reason he is undoubtedly drawn to the video game turned movie adaptation roles.