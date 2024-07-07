Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes is headed to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, becoming the first player to ever be selected first overall in the draft and then make the All-Star team in the next season, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The Pirates selected Paul Skenes last year with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of the LSU baseball program, and it was known that he would not take long to work his way up the ranks. He helped LSU win the College World Series a year ago, and is now the ace of the Pirates' staff.

Skenes was called up in May by the Pirates, and some believe he could have been called up even earlier. He has lived up to the hype in his 10 starts so far this season. He has thrown 59.1 innings, posting a 2.12 ERA while striking out 78 batters and walking just 12, according to MLB.com. It is no surprise that Skenes got selected to the All-Star Game, given his performance so far this season.

Coming through the ranks, Skenes pitched in just five games in the Pirates' organization in 2023 after he was selected No. 1. He pitched in rookie ball, low-A, and Double-A. In 2024, he pitched in seven games at Triple-A before his call up to the big leagues.

What makes Paul Skenes so good?

When watching Skenes pitch, it is easy to see why he has been so good, as his stuff is as good as anyone's in baseball. He has a four-seam fastball, which he throws 38% of the time and averages around 99 mph, according to Baseball Savant. He has four other pitches as well. Skenes uses the split-finger 31% of the time, and throws it at 94 mph on average. He throws the slider 17% of the time and throws it at 85 mph. The curveball is thrown 11% of the time at an average of 82 mph. Lastly, the changeup is thrown just 3% of the time at an average of 88 mph.

Skenes has hit 102 mph with movement on his pitches. His velocity combined with movement is what allow him to get strikeouts and generally succeed. Skenes has 99th percentile fastball velocity, with a well above average chase rate, whiff rate, strikeout rate, walk rate, barrel rate and ground ball rate.

Essentially, Skenes utilizes his great stuff to strike batters out often, has control to limit walks, limits hard contact, and produces a lot of ground balls. It is hard to make contact with Skenes' pitches, and when you do, there is a decent chance that it is a ground ball for an out.

It is unprecedented to see someone this good at 22 years old. He is why the Pirates are in the conversation for a wild card spot in the National League. Pittsburgh has questions elsewhere on the roster, mainly offensively, but the pitching with Skenes leading the way is the strength of the team.

It will be interesting to see Skenes at the All-Star Game to see how he fares against the best hitters. Then, he will continue to try to help the Pirates make a playoff run.