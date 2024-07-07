It looks like Bronny James won't be seeing action in the Los Angeles Lakers' second Summer League outing. Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell reports that the 6-foot-2 guard is experiencing some trace swelling in his left knee, meaning that he'll be held out of Sunday's clash against the Golden State Warriors. Regardless, James is expected to return on Wednesday when LA takes on the Miami Heart.

The 19-year-old stepped on the court for the first time as a Laker on Saturday, when the purple and gold's summer league squad fell to the Sacramento Kings. James finished with four points, two assists and two rebounds in a little less than 22 minutes of playing time. He went just 2-of-9 (22%) from the field, missing all his attempts from downtown.

More to follow*