After the Miami Heat lost Caleb Martin in free agency to the Philadelphia 76ers, the focus seems to be put on retaining forward Haywood Highsmith as he is looking for a new deal. However, it will not be easy as there are other teams that are interested in the star player and they are reportedly going through extreme measures to do so.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, he mentioned how the teams that are interested in Highsmith are trying their hardest to recruit him. Even going as far as having “Hall of Fame players and championship coaches” pitch their teams to the 27-year old.

“Haywood Highsmith has interest from several teams, including recruitment pitches from Hall of Fame players and championship coaches,” Scotto said. “He remains in talks with the Miami Heat, who is $6.8 million under the second apron. Losing him after Caleb Martin left would be another tough blow.”

Heat have “stiff competition” as they try to re-sign Haywood Highsmith

As Scotto has mentioned before in his reports, Highsmith has received immense interest, even saying that the Heat have “stiff competition.” While there is not a confirmed answer of who is going to these lengths, Scotto would mention several teams, even the 76ers who just signed now former Heat star Caleb Martin.

“However, Miami is expected to have stiff competition for Highsmith’s services on the open market,” Scotto wrote. “Teams with significant cap space, including the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, and Philadelphia 76ers, are expected to register interest in Highsmith once free agency begins, league sources told HoopsHype.”

“Several teams with non-taxpayer mid-level exceptions available,” Scotto continued. “Such as the Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, and potentially the Golden State Warriors depending on the futures of Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, and Andrew Wiggins are also expected to show interest in pursuing Highsmith, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Highsmith is another player that the Heat have developed that is also an undrafted player and could possibly follow in the footsteps of stars like Max Strus and Gabe Vincent to get bigger deals. In terms of what the Heat can offer him, they are currently close to $7 million under the dreaded second apron, so it could be likely that they will not have the biggest offer on the table.

“Given the expected interest in Highsmith, his free agency value could land him as much as the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, around $13 million,” Scotto wrote. “Previously, ESPN’s Bobby Marks projected Highsmith in the $8-10 million annual range.”

Even with the competition, Highsmith and Heat have mutual interest

However, there is mutual interest between the Heat and Highsmith to come to an agreement for the star to stay on a new contract. This was also reported by Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald that the two parties have been having discussions since June 18.

“According to league sources, since NBA teams were allowed to begin negotiating with their own impending free agents on June 18, there have already been discussions between the Heat and Highsmith regarding a potential new contract,” Chiang wrote. “The Heat has interest in keeping Highsmith, and Highsmith has interest in returning to the Heat.”

Last season, Highsmith averaged 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 39.6 from three-point range.

Highsmith has said before he wants “to stay in Miami”

Highsmith has also stated that he wants to stay with the Heat if possible just as he did during his exit interviews after their season ended at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Besides his love for the organization, he expressed his family and daughter being in the city.

“I definitely want to stay in Miami,” Highsmith said. “I love being here. My family lives here, my daughter lives here. So that’s a big priority for me, just to be around my daughter a lot. But I just got to figure it out and just take my time and understand it’s going to work itself out and everything happens for a reason.”



The Wheeling product has been an integral piece to the Heat's rotation, especially on the defensive end of the floor, but he also has been improving on the offensive side, more specfically from the three-point line. Losing both Highsmith and Martin could make it a frustrating summer for Miami who are trying to improve after a second straight season finishing as the eighth seed.