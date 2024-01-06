A rumor suggests Marvel may actually be looking to recast Kang, and could already have a possible name in mind to replace Jonathan Majors.

Questions have been circulating around Kang's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the wake of Jonathan Majors being found guilty of misdemeanor assault and harassment against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. While there is still no concrete plans, rumors have emerged suggesting the studio may be looking to recast the multiversal-villain and could already have an actor eyed for the part.

The rumors began circulating on New Year's Day after alleged insider DanielRPK said Marvel Studios could be eyeing actor Colman Domingo as a possible replacement for Kang going forward. It quickly caught fire on social media, with Domingo addressing the rumors in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“The fans are passionate,” Domingo told the outlet. “Somehow my name is out there in the world [and] I like the idea of just having your name called and someone speaking lovingly and kindly about something is a beautiful thing.”

A new rumor has suggested Jonathan Majors' replacement as Kang the Conqueror could be Emmy winner Colman Domingo, and the actor has responded.https://t.co/WToLX1fbXp pic.twitter.com/KmL437cL0k — Movieweb (@movieweb) January 6, 2024

It wouldn't be the first tentpole franchise Colman Domingo has found himself involved with, either, as the actor had a starring role on the AMC series Fear the Walking Dead for its entire eight season run. He also voiced Unicron in 2023's Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The rumor comes amid questions surrounding multiple upcoming Marvel Studios projects as the studio looks to rebound from what proved to be a lackluster 2023. These questions include finding new directors for multiple films, the biggest being Avengers 5, along with replacing Steven Yeun, who announced he was dropping out of Marvel's Thunderbolts due to the 2023 writers and actors strikes along with scheduling issues.

It has also been previously reported that Marvel was considering pivoting away from Kang, entirely, due to Majors' legal issues. One possible route rumored was the introduction of Doctor Doom as the new central villain of the Multiverse Saga, though these reports were never confirmed by Marvel Studios.