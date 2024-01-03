Marvels 'Thunderbolts' made a surprising decision regarding their casting. A fan favorite actor will not be in the film.

If you're looking for a particular actor in Thunderbolts, you might be disappointed. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Steven Yeun will not be in the upcoming Marvel film. While Marvel technically never announced an official cast for the film, it was reported that Yeun would have a some kind go involvement in the film.

The reason would behind Yeun reportedly dropping out of the film is due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike with the latter ending in December. Due to the strikes, the film was originally slated for July 2024 has now been pushed to July 2025.

During the 2022 D23 presentation of the film, it was announced that Florence Pugh will star as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost and Olga Kyrylenko as Taskmaster.

Jake Schreier is set as director and Eric Pearson who is known for Black Widow is writing the script. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is producing.

The official synopsis for Marvel's Thunderbolts is described as “A group of antiheroes goes on missions for the government.” Not much more on the plot of the film has been announced at this time.

Yeun is known for his lead role in The Walking Dead. He played Most recently he was in the Netflix hit Beef acting alongside Ali Wong, David Choe, Young Mazino, Ashley Park, and more.

Thunderbolts is now to be expected to be in theaters in 2025.