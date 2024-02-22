It is an Eastern Conference battle as we continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Blue Jackets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is an Eastern Conference battle as the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Buffalo Sabres. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Blue Jackets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Sabres come into the game at 25-27-4 on the year, sitting in sixth in the Atlantic Division. They have won three of their last five as well, playing the Montreal Canadiens last time out. The Canadiens took a 1-0 lead in the first period, but Zemgus Girgensons tied the game up in the second. Montreal would take the lead again, but Jeff Skinner would score on the power play to tie it up again. Then, Alex Tuch scored short-handed to give the Sabres the lead. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen would keep the game scoreless in the third, and the Sabres would win 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 18-27-10 on the year, last in the Metropolitan Division. Last time out, the Blue Jackets faced the Anaheim Ducks. The first period was great for the Blue Jackets, with Zach Werenski scoring twice and Johnny Gaudreau adding a goal and an assist to lead 3-0. They would make it 4-0 in the second, but then allow four unanswered goals to be tied at four going into the third. The Blue Jackets would score three times in the third though and win 7-4.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Blue Jackets Odds

Buffalo Sabres: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -134

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How to Watch Sabres vs. Blue Jackets

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Sabres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Sabres sit 22nd in the NHL in goals per game this year, at 2.93 goals per game on the season. They are led by Casey Mittelstadt. He leads the team in points and assists this year. Mittelstadt has 13 goals and 31 assitrs, for 44 total poionts. He has not been a factor in the power play though, with just one goal and five assists this year. Meanwhile, the Sabres's next most potent point option comes from the blue line. Rasmus Dahlin comes into the game with 14 goals and 29 assists, good for 43 total points. He has four goals and 12 assists on the power play.

The leading goal scorer for the Sabres is JJ Peterka. He comes into the game with 19 goals this year, plus 18 assists, having him fourth on the team with 37 total points. He is just behind Alex Tuch, who comes in with 16 goals and 22 assists this year, for his 38 points. Tuch has also played in seven fewer games. The best scoring option on the power play has been Jeff Skinner. Seven of Skinner's 18 goals have come on the power play, while two of his 17 assists have come in those situations as well.

The Sabres's power play has struggled this year sitting 27th in the NHL with a 16.3 percent success rate. The Sabres are 13th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year with an 80.2 percent success rate.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start in goal in this game. Luukkonen comes in at 15-14-2 on their with a 2.52 goals against average and a .911 save percentage. He has been solid so far in February, sitting just 3-3, but with a 2.19 goals against average and a .922 save percentage on the month. He rebounded from a bad start last time out, stopping 29 of 31 shots in a win.

Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets sit 21st in the NHL this year in goals per game with just 2.96 goals per contest on the season. Johnny Gaudreau leads the team in points this year. He comes in with just eight goals but leads on the team with 32 assists on the year. That gives him 40 points on the year to lead the team. He also has one goal and 12 assists this year on the power play. Leading the team in goals this year is Boone Jenner. He comes in with 18 goals this year and eight assists, good for 26 total points, seventh on the team.

Second on the team in points is blue-liner Zach Werenski. He comes in with four goals and 29 assists this year. Still, he has not been a factor in the power play, with just six assists. Kirill Marchenko is second on the team in goals, sitting with 16 on the year. He also has 12 assists, making him third on the team with 28 total points. He has seven goals and one assist on the power play. Three players sit tied for fourth on the team with 27 points. All three of them have 12 or more goals and 12 or more assists this year.

The Blue Jackets are 29th in the NHL this year on the power play. They have converted 13.9 percent of their chances on the power play this year. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 26th against the power play, sitting with a 75.8 percent success rate when on the penalty kill.

Elvis Merzlikins is expected to be in goal in this one. He is 10-12-7 on the year with a 3.33 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. He has not been great in February, with a 4.30 goals-against average and a .875 save percentage.

Final Sabres-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

There is a clear disparity between the levels of goaltending between the two teams. Elvis Merzlikins has struggled, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been solid. Further, the Sabres are a quality scoring team. They will give up chances to score, but the Blue Jackets are not great at taking advantage of those situations. Take the Sabres in this one.

Final Sabres-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Sabres ML (-132)