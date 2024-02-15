Casey Mittelstadt isn't going anywhere.

The Buffalo Sabres were one of the big surprises in 2022-23, coming within two points of advancing to the Stanley Cup Playoffs and looking poised to finally get over the hump this time around.

But it's looking like another postseason-less 2024 in Western New York as the longest drought in the National Hockey League continues. The Sabres are seventh place in the Atlantic Division with a 23-25-4 record, and are staring down a miserable 13th consecutive campaign without playoff hockey.

But despite the team's struggles this year, general manager Kevyn Adams will not be moving at least one of his pending restricted free-agent forwards. Casey Mittelstadt, who is leading the team in scoring and enjoying a true breakout campaign in 2023-24, will not be getting moved.

“I'm not surprised his name's out there just because of where we are in the standings,” Adams said on the Schopp and the Bulldog podcast earlier this week. “He's our leading scorer, he's had a very good year, he's a very good player, and that's part of this business. … I know there's been some reports out there that we're shopping him, that could not be further from the truth. That is just flat-out not true.

“My job is to listen, my job is to ask questions, my job is to know exactly what's out there, how we can look at ways to improve our team. When it comes to our core players, I am not interested in moving guys out for future type of deals. If there's a deal that we believe makes our team better today and into the future, meaning we're not compromising short-term, then I have to be open to that.”

Casey Mittelstadt looking like one of Sabres' best players

It took some time for the 25-year-old to adjust to the NHL level, but Mittelstadt has been phenomenal for his club this season. He's up to 43 points — with 37 of them coming at even strength — over 52 games.

Making a team-friendly $2.5 million in 2023-24, Mittelstadt will certainly be due for an increase. And he's eligible for arbitration, with a hefty raise expected in the his contract.

“I really like him, I think he's a really good player for us, and my expectation is that we'll work towards a contract and get him signed,” Adams continued.

Despite those comments, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported earlier this month that the Sabres would need to move Mittelstadt if they decide not to pay him what he's worth after the season.

“I think the Sabres have privately pushed back on the idea that they are ‘actively shopping' him, but I think everyone can see here that it's ‘pay him or move on' … and it's gonna be a big [arbitration] number,” asserted the insider.

One thing is for sure: Casey Mittelstadt will be getting paid next season — either by the Sabres or a different NHL club.