New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara came to work in style Sunday behind the wheel of a custom NASCAR sports car adorned with his race team's logo. Check out the video here.

Kamara's partnership with NASCAR stems from his friendship with long-time NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

The Saints running back's interest in the sport was piqued in 2020 when Wallace and other drivers began participating in racial justice activism. During that time, the Confederate battle flag was banned from all NASCAR-sanctioned race tracks.

Wallace also ran a “Black Lives Matter” car in a NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway that season.

In June 2021, NASCAR announced that they had named Kamara a Growth and Engagement Advisor. In the role, Kamara plans to meet and greet with fans at races and share his NASCAR fan journey through social media.

“Alvin's journey to NASCAR happened very organically from that initial curiosity to experiencing our events to developing a real and sincere passion for the sport,” said Pete Jung, NASCAR Chief Marketing Officer, when Kamara's new role was announced. “That's what we're looking to tap into … his insights, perspective and ideas … and learning more about his experience so that we can enhance what we're doing to engage and develop new fans.”

“It's an honor to be able to team up with NASCAR and be their first-ever Growth and Engagement Advisor,” Kamara said. “I'm excited to use my passion as a fan to help shape their long-term efforts to grow the sport.”

With Saints secondary back Taysom Hill out of today's game with an injury, Kamara is hoping to be as speedy during the game as he was driving to work.