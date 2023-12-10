Hill rushed for 75 yards on nine carries in the season's first meeting between the NFC South rivals.

New Orleans Saints running back Taysom Hill, who was previously listed as questionable with two different injuries, is not expected to play today against the Carolina Panthers. On Sunday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news in a social media post.

Hill's absence could mean a high number of carries for the Saints' primary running back, Alvin Kamara.

Kamara — the Saints' leading rusher, has notched 508 years on 133 carries with four touchdowns this season.

The Panthers' run defense has been a problem all season. The team enters Sunday's game allowing 125.2 rushing yards per game and 20 rushing touchdowns on the season, ranking 23rd among 32 NFL teams.

Schefter also reports that Saints' tight end Juwan Johnson is expected to play against the Panthers despite being questionable with a quad injury. Johnson has 142 receiving yards this season on 18 receptions and one touchdown.

The 5-7 Saints desperately need a win to remain relevant in an NFC playoff race. They're rapidly losing pace after having lost their last three games. They currently sit in 11th place in the conference, trailing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7), Los Angeles Rams (6-6), Seattle Seahawks (6-6), and Green Bay Packers (6-6) for the seventh and final playoff spot.

“We got punched in the mouth early on in this game, and I thought our guys fought back and battled back,” said Saints head coach Dennis Allen after last week's loss to the Detroit Lions. “Obviously, we understand there are no participation trophies in our league. We are going to take the loss. We're going to own it, but there were a lot of things I was encouraged by in the game. Obviously, we have to still play better.”