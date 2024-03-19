Chase Young and the New Orleans Saints recently agreed to a contract ahead of the 2024 season. Young, 24, is already one of the best defensive players in the league but he still thinks there's room for improvement, per John DeShazier.
“I feel like in every area of my game, I can grow,” Young said. “I'm still a young player in this game, and I'm just still in that journey to be the best player I can be.”
Young began his career with the Washington Commanders in 2021. He immediately established himself as a star, earning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and a Pro Bowl selection.
Young has been limited by injuries over the past few years, however. In 2023, he was ultimately traded from the Commanders to the eventual NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.
Chase Young also opened up on past injury concerns, per DeShazier as well.
“Injuries definitely hindered a few things, but it's all good,” Young said. “It's all about a process, all about the journey. I know what I can do. I'm a man of God, He's still giving me opportunities to prove it. So, I'm here.”
Saints looking to take next step forward with Chase Young on roster
The Saints finished 2023 with a 9-8 record. New Orleans was in playoff contention since they played in a lackluster division, but the Saints are hoping to have a more consistent overall performance in 2024.
Adding Young will unquestionably help in that regard. Young will play a pivotal role for New Orleans' defense if he can stay healthy.
Perhaps the Saints will emerge as a legitimate contender and make some noise in the NFC during the 2024 campaign. Sure, they will not enter the '24 season as a favorite. Nevertheless, New Orleans could realistically compete.
Chase Young will do everything he can to help the Saints take that next step forward.