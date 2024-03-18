Former Washington Commanders and New Orleans Saints edge rusher Chase Young is expected to sign with the New Orleans Saints, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Chase Young was traded by the Commanders to the 49ers during the 2023 season, and he helped San Francisco reach the Super Bowl. Ultimately, the 49ers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in that game. Young was always expected to depart in free agency, and now the former No. 2 overall pick is headed to the Saints.
The deal for Young with the Saints is for one year and $13 million fully guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The one-year deal for Young allows him to put in a good season in 2024 and hit the market again next offseason to try to get a bigger deal.
Chase Young's NFL career so far
When Young came into the NFL and was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, expectations were sky-high. He was expected to be one of the best defensive players in football. In his rookie year, he lived up to the hype, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.
However, Young suffered from injuries that derailed his 2021 and 2022 seasons. He tore his ACL in 2021, and the recovery from that limited him to playing just three games in the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Reference.
Young did bounce back a bit in 2023, as he was a solid, but not elite player during his time with the Commanders and 49ers. He was paired up with his old Ohio State teammate Nick Bosa with the 49ers' defensive line. It almost resulted in a Super Bowl ring.
Now with the Saints, Young hopes to have some stability after multiple years dealing with injuries and changing teams in the middle of the year. A good year in New Orleans could net Young a good contract next offseason, as he is still just 24 years old.