Defensive end Chase Young shares his true feelings about the trade the Commanders made to send him to the 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Chase Young is harboring no hard feelings toward the Washington Commanders, who sent him to the Niners ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I wasn't mad,” Chase Young said of the trade that sent him to Santa Clara (via Nick Wagner of ESPN). “Nick is here, always been a big brother to me. … Got in here last week, just the culture, the vibe is a lot different. I definitely know that I'm in the building with winners.”

Chase Young ready to make an impact on the field for the 49ers

Young is now in the middle of his preparation to make his first appearance in a game in a 49ers uniform. San Francisco, which has surprisingly struggled of late, having suffered three losses in a row, can use some help from Young this coming weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road. The 49ers have dropped their last three games to the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Cincinnati Bengals before a timely bye in Week 9.

“I know who I am,” Young shared his outlook following the trade. “I'm a competitor. So I'm going to compete. I don't know what they're doing over there [in Washington]. That's over my head. I'm just going to be Chase Young and I'm going to compete to the best that I can.”

So far in the 2023 NFL season, Young has five sacks and 12 solo tackles. The second overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has dealt with injuries during his time in Washington, but when healthy, he can be the best defensive player on the field.