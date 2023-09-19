The 2023 NFL season is still young. Only two weeks have elapsed, so it's not surprising to see many teams unscathed. However, the New Orleans Saints' 20-17 victory over Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers on the road Monday night completed a historic feat for the National Football Conference, as that means there remain seven undefeated teams in the NFC through two weeks, which is something that had not happened before, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

“The Cowboys, 49ers, Eagles, Commanders, Saints, Buccaneers and Falcons are all 2-0. This is the first time in NFL history that 7 teams in a conference have started 2-0 in the same season.”

The Philadelphia Eagles started off the NFL's Week 2 schedule with a win over the Minnesota Vikings in a Thursday Night Football matchup. The Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Atlanta Falcons also stay undefeated with wins in their respective contests last Sunday. Those three teams are among the pleasant surprises of the season, thus far. It is also worth noting that all but one team in the NFC East division is brandishing a 2-0 record. The New York Giants are the odd team out in the division with a 1-1 record, but they're coming off a win last Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

For what it's worth, the Eagles and the Buccaneers will be facing off against each other in Week 3 in a battle between undefeated squads.

The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers are also looking formidable after two games each.

Over at the American Football Conference, there are only two teams left undefeated: the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens.