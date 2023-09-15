The Philadelphia Eagles' Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings made the reigning NFC champions the first two-win team in the 2023 season. Despite the Eagles' 2-0 start, Philadelphia has causes for concern.

A quick glance at the Eagles' first two games suggests Philadelphia is on track to win another NFC East title. Maybe that's true. The Eagles opened the season by winning a tough game on the road against the New England Patriots. They covered the spread with a 25-20 victory in a hostile environment. Philadelphia took care of business against the Vikings in Thursday night's 34-28 victory. Minnesota only covered the spread with a backdoor cover. TJ Hockenson's touchdown reception with 70 seconds left gave the Vikings a glimmer of hope to complete a comeback.

But there's more to the Eagles' first two games than the final scores and Philadelphia's subsequent place atop the NFC East standings. There are a few reasons why the Eagles' chances of repeating as division champions aren't as high as they appeared to be in the preseason.

3. The Philadelphia Eagles' injuries are already piling up

The Eagles experienced terrific injury luck in 2022. Two weeks into the 2023 season and several key Philadelphia players are already hurt. Linebacker Nakobe Dean will miss at least four games after being placed on IR in Week 2. Cornerback James Bradberry, safety Reed Blankenship and running back Kenneth Gainwell didn't play against the Vikings. Cornerback Avonte Maddox left Thursday night's game with an injury.

Philadelphia's defensive line received much of the credit (with good reason) for the unit's success last year, but the secondary can't be overlooked. The Eagles surrendered a league-low 179.8 passing yards per game. The 81.6 passer rating for opposing quarterbacks was the lowest in the NFC. Mac Jones threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns against Philadelphia in Week 1. On Thursday, Cousins had 364 passing yards and a 125.6 passer rating.

Darius Slay completely shut down Justin Jefferson when the Eagles beat the Vikings a year ago. This time around, Jefferson had his way with the cornerback, finishing the night with 11 catches for 159 yards. At 32 years old Slay, might not make his way back to the Pro Bowl. The absence of Bradberry and Maddox was evident. CJ Gardner-Johnson and his six interceptions in 2022 left for the Detroit Lions in free agency, making it even harder for the Eagles to survive injuries to defensive backs.

2. The Eagles' pass offense has struggled in wins over the Patriots and Vikings

It isn't just the pass defense that's been a concern for the Eagles. Philadelphia's pass offense was also subpar against the Patriots and Vikings. Jalen Hurts was limited to 170 passing yards in Week 1. A couple of long passes to DeVonta Smith accounted for many of Hurts' 193 passing yards against Minnesota. The Eagles ran all over the Vikings, averaging 5.4 yards on 48 attempts to secure the victory.

Philadelphia won't be able to run so easily against the best defenses in the league. The Eagles' players are not hiding their frustrations with the pass offense. AJ Brown and Hurts had a heated conversation on the sidelines Thursday because Brown wanted more targets. Jason Kelce remarked that defensive coordinators have made life difficult for Philadelphia.

It makes sense that Philadelphia hasn't come out of the gate with a passing attack that's in mid-season form. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen left the Eagles to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. In all likelihood, the Eagles' offense won't be as productive as it was a season ago.

1. The Dallas Cowboys are coming after Philadelphia

The Eagles can overcome some injuries, a shake secondary and a less-than-steller passing attack to win 10 games. That probably won't be enough to repeat as division champions. Eleven or 12 wins might not cut it either. The Cowboys are coming off consecutive 12-win seasons. If Week 1 was any indication, this 2023 version of the Cowboys is Mike McCarthy's best team that he's had in Dallas.

Of course, the Cowboys won't continue to blow out opponents 40-0 the way that they embarrassed the New York Giants in the season opener. It was a taste of what Dallas is capable of this year. Micah Parsons. Demarcus Lawrence and Stephon Gilmore lead arguably the NFL's best defense. When Dak Prescott is healthy, the Cowboys consistently have a top-five offense.

While Dallas was utterly dominant in Week 1, the Eagles were somewhat fortunate to escape with both of their wins. New England's bid for an upset ended with 27 seconds left when Kayshon Boutte couldn't get his foot in bounds at Philadelphia's eight-yard-line. The Vikings lost four fumbles and virtually begged the Eagles to win Thursday's matchup. Don't expect the Cowboys to do the same when they face the Eagles later this season.