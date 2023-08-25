The New Orleans Saints will play their preseason finale on Sunday against the Houston Texans. The game will be important for players trying to make the roster and impress the coaching staff. Many stars and veterans, however, will not be playing. This begs the question of is Derek Carr playing in the Saints' preseason finale vs. the Texans?

Carr's ready for the 2023 season, as it represents a fresh start. Although he's remained close with some of his former teammates on the Las Vegas Raiders, both sides should benefit from moving on. The Saints are also looking for a strong bounce back season. Perhaps Carr can help them reach new heights during the '23 campaign.

Will Derek Carr play in the Saints-Texans preseason finale?

Saints head coach Dennis Allen reportedly said Derek Carr will not play on Sunday, per NFL analyst Lindsey Ok. Allen also added that most of New Orleans' starters will not play in the game either.

Carr's appeared in one NFL preseason game for the Saints, completing six of his eight pass attempts. Yes, the preseason is crucial. However, for Carr, it's been more about familiarizing himself with his new team.

If he settles in quickly during the 2023 season, it wouldn't be surprising to see both the Saints and Carr perform well. Although his 2022 campaign was far from ideal, he still flashed signs of being a star quarterback in the NFL. Carr was ultimately selected to his fourth Pro Bowl team with the Raiders last season before joining the Saints.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Carr and the Saints ahead of Week 1. But when it comes to the question of is Derek Carr playing in the Saints' preseason finale, the answer is no.

Meanwhile, the Saints-Texans game is scheduled for 8 PM EST.