In the realm of fantasy football, one name stands out as an intriguing and compelling choice for the 2023 season: Derek Carr. The veteran quarterback, after a nine-year stint with the Las Vegas Raiders, made waves in March when he inked a blockbuster deal with the New Orleans Saints. Take note that this is a squad led by second-year head coach Dennis Allen and bolstered by a talented roster. But the question on everyone's mind is how Carr will fare in his new environment and how he stacks up against other fantasy QBs. Let's delve into the factors that will shape Carr's fantasy outlook in the upcoming season.

Recapping Carr's Performance in the 2022 NFL Season

Before we gaze into the future, it's essential to revisit Derek Carr's performance during the 2022 NFL season with the Raiders. The stats speak volumes about his capabilities but also how his game declined a bot. Carr tallied 3,522 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 2022. His total yards, completion percentage, yards per completion, and passer rating were all down from the year prior. His 86.3 passer rating was also his lowest since his 2014 rookie season. There were times he still looked very sharp, like when he threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns in an overtime win over the Seahawks. However, he also had some games where he registered a passer rating below 70.0. As such, it wasn't too surprising when the Raiders chose to part ways with Carr and released him in February 2023.

The New Orleans Saints Offense: A Blessing or a Curse for Carr's Fantasy Value?

Carr's transition to the Saints could prove to be a pivotal moment for his fantasy value. On the one hand, he's joining a team that boasts a plethora of offensive weapons. These include the star wide receiver Michael Thomas, dynamic running back Alvin Kamara, and rising star Chris Olave. However, the shift to a new team presents its challenges. This means Carr has to adapt to a different system, learn a new playbook, and build chemistry with new teammates. Moreover, Carr faces the daunting task of filling the shoes of future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who retired after the 2022 season. Neither Andy Dalton nor Jameis Winston could do that last season.

Comparing Carr with Other Fantasy Quarterbacks

Experts reportedly rank Carr as the 20th QB in fantasy football. Not surprisingly, he is wat behind household names like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts. For some, it may come as a bit of a shocker that Carr is behind even guys like Daniel Jones, Geno Smith, and even rookie Anthony Richardson. However, such is the reality right now.

For many, this ranking seems reasonable given Carr's historical fantasy performance, where he has never finished higher than eighth among QBs in fantasy points. However, Carr possesses some upside potential in his new environment. This is especially if he can establish a strong rapport with Thomas and Kamara. Additionally, the advantage of playing in a dome stadium and facing favorable matchups in the NFC South division could further enhance his fantasy prospects.

Assessing the Saints' Team Outlook for 2023

The New Orleans Saints are poised to be strong contenders in the NFC for the 2023-24 NFL season. With Derek Carr at the helm of their balanced and explosive offense, the team should thrive under Sean Payton's coaching and the support of talented weapons. The Saints' defense adds to their strengths, being both stout and aggressive They are capable of shutting down opponents and creating turnovers. Despite facing formidable competition in their division and conference, the Saints boast the experience and talent to overcome any challenges. As such, Carr's fantasy outlook is indeed bright. We believe he can produce high-end QB1 numbers in a favorable environment, backed by an explosive offense. For fantasy owners seeking a consistent and efficient passer capable of delivering big games, Carr could emerge as a safe and reliable option.

Peering into the 2023 Fantasy Outlook for Carr

As Carr embarks on his journey with the Saints, it's unlikely that the change of scenery will negatively impact his fantasy value. Other pundits continue to view Carr as a low-end QB2, recommending him as a backup in one-quarterback leagues. This is particularly for those leagues where two QBs can start simultaneously. His job security bolsters his value, providing a stable floor for fantasy points.

However, for Carr to surpass expectations, key factors come into play. Staying healthy throughout the season for both Chris Olave and Michael Thomas will be crucial. That's in addition to potential major changes in offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael's game plan. Last season, the Saints ranked a modest 26th in the NFL in pass attempts. That might limit Carr's opportunities. If these variables align favorably, Carr could propel himself into the discussion as maybe among the top 10 QBs this year.

Looking Ahead

Derek Carr emerges as a fascinating fantasy option for the 2023 season. His proven track record as a solid if inconsistent passer, coupled with the potential benefits of a new offensive system and explosive supporting weapons, pique the interest of fantasy owners. However, uncertainties loom over his transition to a new team and the stiff competition he faces among other elite QBs. As a solid QB1 or QB2 choice, Carr offers stability and occasional upside to those who choose him, making him an excellent target for fantasy owners who prefer to wait on drafting a QB. Yes, he may not reach the ranks of the top-tier quarterbacks. That said, Carr carries the potential to deliver steady production and occasional standout performances. This cements his status as a compelling option in the world of fantasy football.