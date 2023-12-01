New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave, who exited last week's game against the Atlanta Falcons before entering the NFL's concussion protocol, was a full participant in practice Friday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the news. The news is a sign the player may be ready to depart NFL concussion protocol.

Before exiting the game against the Falcons last weekend, Olave was in the midst of the best game of his 2023 season. Through three quarters, he had amassed 114 receiving yards on seven catches. The game marked a comeback for Olave, who was arrested for reckless driving in late October.

The 23-year-old second-year pass catcher was selected out of Ohio State by the Saints in the first round (11th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. A native of San Ysidro, California, Olave appeared in 15 games for the Saints as a rookie — including nine starts, accumulating 1,042 receiving yards on 72 catches with four touchdowns. Despite missing time with injury, Olave leads all Saints receivers thus far this year with 771 yards and 63 receptions.

The Saints offense hasn't exactly been a juggernaut this season. Their 229 points scored rank just 21st in the NFL, while their team's total of 13 touchdown receptions ranks just 20th.

The 5-6 Saints are currently in second place in the woeful NFC South, easily the worst division in football. They still remain on the cusp of the NFC playoff picture. They have three division matchups remaining in which they can gain divisional ground. They include a Week 14 home matchup against the Carolina Panthers, a Week 17 road tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and a Week 18 home finale against the Atlanta Falcons.