New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been ruled out for the remainder of his team's matchup with the Falcons due to a concussion.

The New Orleans Saints have lost their top pass-catcher for the remainder of Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. Wide receiver Chris Olave left his team's Week 11 game in the third quarter with a concussion and will not return, the team announced.

Olave was in the midst of a monster game before exiting, helping the Saints keep pace with the Falcons. He had seven catches for 114 yards on nine targets across less than three quarters of play, tormenting Atlanta's secondary in his most productive performance of the 2023 season.

Olave's injury came on a devastating and game-changing drive for New Orleans that saw several offensive players leave the game. Guard Erik McCoy and wide receiver Juwan Johnson went to the sideline to be evaluated by team medical personnel, while tackle Ryan Ramczyk also exited only for his replacement on the offensive line to immediately allow a sack. The Saints trailed the Falcons 14-12 at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

A first-round pick in 2022, Olave established himself as one of football's best young receivers as a rookie, finishing his debut campaign with 72 catches for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns. He's on pace for similar numbers in 2023, though is averaging nearly three fewer yards per catch at 11.7 than he did a year ago.

Sunday's battle is a big one for both New Orleans and Atlanta as the teams strive to top an extremely underwhelming NFC South. The Saints entered Week 11 first in the division at 5-5, with the Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tied behind them at 4-6. The Chicago Bears have yet to be eliminated from winning the NFC South despite a 3-8 record going into Monday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.