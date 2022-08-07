Drew Lock roars back with astounding performance after Pete Carroll’s Geno Smith declaration

Pete Carroll just recently dished out that so far, the Seattle Seahawks have Geno Smith as the team’s quarterback no. 1, ranking him ahead of Seahawks newcomer Drew Lock. But Lock is seemingly not just going to settle with that pecking order, as he roared back with a thunderous performance in a mock game Saturday, as noted by Brady Henderson of ESPN:

“Seahawks’ mock game is over. Good, efficient day for Drew Lock while mostly working with the No. 2 offense vs. the No. 1 defense. He went 19 of 27 with a TD pass and no turnovers. His five drives ended with two TDs, a field goal and two punts. Geno Smith was 11 of 20.”

Is that enough for Drew Lock to change the perception in the Seahawks camp that he is behind Geno Smith in the QB battle? It probably is because it’s still too small of a sample. The good news for Lock is that there is still a wide gap between Saturday and the first week of the 2022 NFL regular season. He’s still got plenty of time to prove himself as the best option under center for a Seahawks offense that is not expected to be as explosive in its first year following the departure of past franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.

Smith has the advantage of familiarity with Carroll’s system and the offense’s playbook, but Lock still presents upside and some experience as a starting QB.

Whichever quarterback gets the nod come Week 1, the Seahawks can be expected to be more focused on passing the rock, especially after running back Chris Carson’s sudden retirement.