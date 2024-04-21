The Seattle Seahawks have been a franchise in major transition over the past few seasons. In 2022 the team was dealing with life after Russell Wilson and found a new signal caller in Geno Smith. The Seahawks played well in 2023, but not well enough to make the playoffs. Ultimately, that cost long-time head coach Pete Carroll his job as he was replaced by Mike Macdonald.
Seattle still has the formidable San Francisco 49ers to deal with in their division, but otherwise are still in the hunt each year to nab an NFC wild card spot. An impressive showing in this week's NFL Draft could be the first step towards creating another Seahawks dynasty.
The Seattle Seahawks hold the following picks in the 2024 NFL Draft:
- First round: (#16 overall)
- Third round: (#81 overall) via New Orleans through Denver
- Fourth round: (#102 overall) via Washington
- Fourth round: (#118 overall)
- Sixth round: (#179 overall) via Washington
- Sixth round: (#192 overall)
- Seventh round: (#235 overall)
If Seattle can nail their picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, then they can put themselves right back into the wild card picture in the NFC. However, not just anyone will do. Below are three players who the Seahawks would be wise to avoid in the upcoming draft.
Quinyon Mitchell – CB – Toledo
Make no mistake about it, Quinyon Mitchell is an impressive prospect. He and Alabama's Terrion Arnold are widely viewed as the best cornerbacks in the draft and merit a high first-round pick. The reason why Seattle should avoid Mitchell is because they aren't in the market for a top cornerback.
Seattle spent the fifth overall pick last year on Devon Witherspoon. They also stole Riq Woolen in the fifth round in 2022, which gives them a nice pair of young cornerbacks to build around. Secondary play is important in the modern NFL, but investing the 16th overall pick in a player who may or may not start in year one may not be the best move. Especially when there are other positions on the roster where the Seahawks have serious needs.
Amarius Mims – T – Georgia
Amarius Mims is a freaky athlete who is literally built different than everyone else. He measured at 6'8″ tall and 340lbs with arms that are just over 36 inches. Mims is somewhat lacking in experience but his value is buoyed by his absurdly high upside. This alone makes him an intriguing option for teams who need an offensive lineman, especially those confident enough to believe they can mold him into whatever they want. However, Mims wouldn't be a good pick with the Seahawks. Seattle is in desperate need of interior offensive linemen, and Mims projects as a tackle only at the NFL level. The Seahawks would be better suited going after local products like Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga or University of Washington's Troy Fautanu.
Darius Robinson – DE – Missouri
Darius Robinson is a versatile defensive lineman who can line up on the edge and kick inside. Robinson is projected to be long gone by the third round, which means that Seattle would have to spend their first-round pick to acquire him. Selecting Robinson at 16th overall would be a reach only because this is a loaded class of pass rushers and edge defenders, so using such a high pick on a versatile tweener like Robinson doesn't seem to be an optimal move. If the Seahawks decide that pass rusher is a huge need, they would be best served grabbing the best player available at pick 16. They might also draft a talented interior offensive lineman and invest in depth at edge defender in the middle rounds.