The Seattle Seahawks have suffered some rough news in terms of the running back position to start training camp. However, the status of rookie RB Zach Charbonnet seems to be pointing in the right direction, as he got some work in at Thursday's training camp practice, reports The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Sugar.

“Good news for Seattle’s RB room: Zach Charbonnet is out here going thru drills, currently running routes and catching passes.”

This is a great sign for the Seahawks, as they are already down Kenneth Walker III while he nurses a groin injury. There is no timetable for his return, but it still seems unlikely that an absence would dip into the regular season. Still, it is clearly advantageous to have him out there during training camp in order to get prepared for the NFL regular season.

In the meantime, Zach Charbonnet will look to take advantage of Kenneth Walker being out for the Seahawks, as it could turn into some first-team reps once Charbonnet puts the pads on. Charbonnet is one of the more intriguing rookies in the NFL, and the Seahawks have been one of the better teams in recent history in terms of getting solid running back play from any slot on the depth chart.

While the Seahawks continue to monitor the status of their running backs, they are certainly not too concerned yet thanks to all of the talent across a pretty loaded offense. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will be joined out wide this year by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, while Noah Fant will look to emerge as a solid tight end option. If Geno Smith replicates his performance from last year, it really might not matter who is at running back in Seattle.