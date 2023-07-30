Running backs have the responsibility to be one the most athletic and fast runners on the gridiron. The amount of route running and getting past defenders necessitate insane upper body strength to not drop the ball. Although, fatigue may get to players every once in a while and costs them a fair opportunity to get through NFL Training Camp. This is exactly what happened to Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker in the Seattle Seahawks' preparations. Pete Carroll all but confirmed the loss of both players.

The Seahawks will lose out on Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker during the rest of their NFL Training Camps. Both running backs are nursing injuries that disable them from participating in Pete Carroll-led activities, per John Boyle.

Coach Carroll confirmed that a groin injury has been the reason why Walker was sidelined in their most recent practices. The Seattle head coach also disclosed that Charbonnet suffered a shoulder injury throughout their training program.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The two running backs are not the only ones nursing a health concern. Former LSU football standout and now Seahawks guard Damien Lewis is also out of camp. He was not with the squad due to sickness but the cause has yet to be disclosed.

Pete Carroll surely has a lot of managing and roster rotation to go through if he wants to hold his team together. The injury bug is not doing him any favors. Who will step up among the Seattle squad and start an infectious next-man-up mentality to everyone?