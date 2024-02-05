Jay Harbaugh heading to Seahawks, not Chargers

Jay Harbaugh is going his own way for the 2024-25 season. Despite there being the expectation that he would follow his father, new Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh, the former Michigan special teams coordinator is set to join the Seattle Seahawks, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

It is obviously unclear how this decision came to be, but one can reason that the Chargers were simply not the ideal destination for Harbaugh. They already have a capable and respected ST coordinator in Ryan Ficken, who is now likely to remain in LA for 2024. Seattle might end up being a better fit for the younger Harbaugh.

This will not be the first time he has done his own thing. In fact, Jay Harbaugh spent a full season with new Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald on the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 (the former was offensive quality control coach and the latter served as a coaching intern). With both men now carrying more credibility, this could be the beginning of a prosperous football relationship in Seattle.

Whatever the cause for this impending decision, it can't be easy for Jim Harbaugh. The special bond between father and son is probably made even stronger after winning a national championship together. They will forever be a part of what is arguably the best Wolverines team in program history. And now they each return to the NFL, ready to build off this momentum.

Only, it will be in different places. Bolt Nation is brimming with excitement while the 12s are interested to see where this new era of Seahawks football takes them. It is bound to be another eventful year for this father-son duo.