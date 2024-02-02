The Michigan football squad is seeing a lot of their coaches leave.

Jim Harbaugh is not the only member of the family that is leaving Ann Arbor for the Los Angeles Chargers. Sherrone Moore plans to have the Michigan football coaching staff set in a week's time. One person who has been a part of their unit will no longer be part of the Wolverines and he goes by the name of Jay Harbaugh.

Yes, you read that right! Jay Harbaugh is joining his dad in the Chargers system, per MLive. He is not the only one making the move to join Jim Harbaugh in the NFL. Jesse Minter and Ben Herbert also took the opportunity to leave the Michigan football program for the big leagues.

Jay was a huge part of the Michigan football squad's national title run. He was able to coach their special teams unit and their safeties en route to the College Football Playoff. This departure means that his nine-year run also comes to an end.

What's next for Sherrone Moore and the rebuilding Wolverines? He outlined that they are on the hunt for new staff members and will likely have it all figured out soon.

“The staff is starting to take shape bit by bit every day. I think by next week or so, we’ll have that in place,” he said.

There are still a lot of things to figure out at Ann Arbor before they go back to their title-contending ways. Hopefully, the Michigan football squad makes it back to the College Football Playoff sooner rather than later.