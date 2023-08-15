The Seattle Seahawks and football fans received sad news Monday night with the passing of former running back Alex Collins, who tragically died following a motorcycle accident. Many of Collins' former teammates and coaches from the Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens shared their condolences, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll being one of them.

“He (Alex) was a great spirit, so much fun. Was really a favorite personality in the room,” Carroll said, via John Boyle. “He was just a wonderful kid. We'll miss the heck out of him.”

Carroll coached Collins for three of the running back's five NFL seasons and helped scout him prior to the 2016 draft, where Seattle selected Collins in the fifth round. Though his best season came with the Ravens in 2017, Collins was an impact player for the Seahawks in his final NFL season in 2021, racking up 411 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

In his 14th season as Seahawks head coach and 18th at the helm of an NFL team, it is refreshing to see Carroll speak glowingly about a player he only coached for two seasons. Collins wasn’t a star but he certainly wasn’t a nobody and he clearly had a positive relationship with many of his NFL colleagues.

Alex Collins' final NFL snaps came with the Seahawks, but he did play for the Memphis Showboats of the USFL this spring. It is unclear whether he would have gotten another shot in the NFL but he will be missed by the football community. Collins was 28 years old.