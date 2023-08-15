Alex Collins' death came as a shock to the NFL world. No one expected the 28-year-old to pass this early in his life. A lot of his friends and former organizations mourned his life. The first ones to do so were the Baltimore Ravens and Coach John Harbaugh. This is also where the general public would learn of his untimely demise.

There is still no cause of death revealed by the family or the Ravens. But, the running back's life will always be immortalized in the hearts of the Baltimore faithful, Seattle Seahawks fans, and just anyone who has watched the running back play. No one is going to miss him in the NFL family more than Coach John Harbaugh. The heartbroken mentor and friend to Alex Collins released a statement on his untimely demise.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly.” Coach Harbaugh on Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/X5u8va0VFA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly. I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered,” he wrote about the impact Collins had on the league and everyone he played with. Coach Harbaugh also added his heartfelt sympathies to the family, “He was a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences to Alex's family.”

The Ravens organization also gave their condolences to the family as they learned of Alex Collins' death. Alex will always be remembered whether it's through his dominance in the SEC or his kindness in the NFL.