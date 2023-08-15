The NFL world is shocked on Monday night after the tragic passing of Alex Collins at only 28 years old. Collins was with Arkansas football during his college days and came to the NFL in 2016. He started with career with the Seattle Seahawks and played his first season there before spending the next two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. After his time in Baltimore, he went back to the Seahawks and played in Seattle for two more seasons. His last year playing was in 2021. Collins was killed in an accident where he collided with a car while on a motorcycle.

Many past teammates and former teams have already taken to social media to share their thoughts on this tragic news. Some of Alex Collins most prominent teammates in Seattle shared their thoughts about the loss of their teammate and friend.

“To one of my favorite teammates,” Former Seahawks and current Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson said in a tweet. “You brought joy in every huddle. Keep dancin' in heaven. Love you AC. Forever missed #RIP.”

Russell Wilson and Collins were together every season that Collins spent in Seattle. He also played a lot with Tyler Lockett, who also took to twitter and shared a simple “RIP bro” message to his former teammate.

It's hard to imagine what a lot of these people that were close to Collins are feeling right now, and it likely very difficult to find the words in a situation like this. It will be hard for these players and teams to take the field again after a tragedy like this, but they will be honoring Collins every time that they do.