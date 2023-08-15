After the football world was rocked by the tragic news of Alex Collins' passing, more details about the shocking death of the former NFL running back have since emerged.

According to the latest report, Collins was involved in a fatal accident on Sunday. It occurred at the West Oakland Park Boulevard where Collins was riding his motorcycle and heading eastbound. When a car traveling westbound turned left on the Northwest 33rd Avenue and crossed the eastbound lane, Collin's motorcycle hit the “rear passenger side of the SUV.” The impact was so strong that Collins broke through the passenger side window.

Collins was pronounced dead on the scene as a result of the crash. The accident is still under investigation, with the driver of the car that the motorcycle hit cooperating with authorities.

Here's the report of the incident, as shared by Andy Slater of FOXSports640:

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in Lauderdale Lakes. The crash occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 13, near the 3300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard. The preliminary investigation revealed Alexander Collins was traveling eastbound on a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K motorcycle on West Oakland Park Boulevard approaching Northwest 33rd Avenue. At the same time, an adult female was traveling westbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV on West Oakland Park Boulevard. According to investigators, at some point, the Chevrolet driver proceeded to turn left to travel south onto Northwest 33rd Avenue. As the car crossed the eastbound lanes, the motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the SUV. The impact caused the motorcyclist to enter the rear passenger side window of the Chevrolet and come to a final rest inside the car. The collision also caused the Chevrolet to rotate clockwise before finally resting. BSO deputies responded, and the motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the SUV remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. The circumstances surrounding this fatal crash are under investigation.

Alex Collins' death

The Baltimore Ravens confirmed Alex Collins' death in a statement on Monday, as they paid tribute and honored the running back by remembering the impact he had on the team and the league. Head coach Jim Harbaugh also had an emotional message for his former player, saying: “Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly. I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered.”

On the other hand, Russell Wilson–who played with Collins during their time together on the Seahawks–called the RB one of his “favorite teammates” ever, adding that he always “brought joy in every huddle.”

“Keep dancin' in heaven. Love you AC. Forever missed #RIP,” Wilson furthered.

Several football fans took to social media to mourn his passing, with many even sharing the best memories they have of the Arkansas Razorbacks legend. While he's gone too soon, his fans and former teammates

Collins' death certainly came as a shock, especially since he's just 28 years old and even recently played in the USFL for the Memphis Showboats. Initial reports didn't mention the cause of his death, but with the accident report coming to light, it's truly heartbreaking to hear what happened to Collins.

Our thoughts and prayers go to the Collins family during these tough times. Rest in peace, Alex.