Seahawks hire former Rams assistant to coaching staff.

Teams around the league are finalizing their coaching staffs with free agency right around the corner. Amid all of the movement, the Seattle Seahawks may have made a splash hire just days after the Super Bowl.

Seattle is officially hiring Jake Peetz, a former assistant for the Los Angeles Rams, as a pass game coordinator, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Peetz was a candidate for the offensive coordinator job for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before hiring Liam Coen.

“The Seahawks are hiring Rams pass game specialist Jake Peetz as their pass game coordinator, sources say. Peetz, the former offensive coordinator at LSU, was a candidate for the Buccaneers' OC job. Now heads to Seattle to join Mike Macdonald and Ryan Grubb.”

Jake Peetz has 15 years of coaching experience as he went back and forth between college football and the NFL. He even has three years of experience as a scout for the Jacksonville Jaguars. But now he finds himself on the Seahawks' coaching staff serving as the pass game coordinator. It's a nice step in the right direction for his career, as Peetz is seemingly nearing an offensive coordinator role one day.

There are plenty of reasons why this is a great hire for the Seahawks. Peetz has been involved with prolific offenses since at least 2021 when he was the offensive coordinator for the LSU Tigers. He joined the Rams in 2022 where he's been working closely with the offense the past two seasons. During his time in LA, the team has had one of the most efficient passing attacks in the league.

With that said, Jake Peetz is an exciting hire for the Seahawks. He should serve as an asset for this offense. Especially if Seattle ends up bringing in a young quarterback through the draft to develop behind Geno Smith.