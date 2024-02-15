Seattle Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb called moving to Seattle a "unicorn event" after leaving Alabama to go to the NFL.

The Seattle Seahawks named Mike Macdonald as its new head coach. Shortly after, Ryan Grubb, who followed Kalen DeBoer to Alabama, was named the team's offensive coordinator. Grubb now goes from being the OC with the Washington Huskies to the OC with Alabama to the Seahawks OC in less than two months.

During his introductory press conference on Thursday, Grubb detailed about the move, calling it a “unicorn event.”

“This is like the unicorn event in coaching. The fact that I got to stay right here and do it in a city and a place that I already love…It makes it really special.

A "unicorn event" for OC Ryan Grubb to stay in Seattle. 🦄 pic.twitter.com/jo6dGrZqWA — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 15, 2024

Grubb's past few years have been a whirlwind. He was the OC at Fresno State but followed DeBoer to Washington and had a ton of success with the Huskies, including a trip to the College Football Playoff national title game. He then went to Alabama but rumors swirled about him going to the Seahawks.

After Grubb left Alabama, DeBoer promoted Nick Sheridan to be the team's new offensive coordinator.

It has been a busy month and a half for Grubb after losing to Michigan in the national title game. Now, he is back in the state of Washington and will be calling plays for the Seahawks and coach Mike Macdonald as they bring in a new identity after Pete Carroll left.

It will be interesting to see if Ryan Grubb can make the transition from college football to the NFL easily. It does help that the Seahawks locked in Geno Smith's fully guaranteed contract on Thursday as well.