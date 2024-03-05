The Ottawa Senators look to break their losing streak as they face the Anaheim Ducks. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Ducks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Senators come into the game sitting at 25-31-3 on the year, last in the Atlantic Division. They have now lost four straight games, and last time out the Senators faced the Flyers. the Flyers took the 1-0 lead into the first intermission, but Vladimir Tarasenko scored in the second to tie the game. Still, Tyson Foerster would score twice before the end of the period to make it 3-1. The Senators would add a goal from Thomas Chabot, but Cam York put in an empty net goal to seal the game, as the Flyers won 4-2.
Meanwhile, the Ducks come into the game sitting at 22-36-3 on the year, which is good for seventh in the Pacific Division. Last time out, they faced the Vancouver Canucks. Nils Hoglander gave the Canucks the 1-o lead just 1:37 into the game, but the Ducks would tie it up on an Alex Killorn goal. In the second, the Canucks would add another goal, but the Ducks would not answer back, as they fell 2-1.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Senators-Ducks Odds
Ottawa Senators: -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline: -142
Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline: +118
Over: 6.5 (-122)
Under: 6.5 (+100)
How to Watch Senators vs. Ducks
Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Why The Senators Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Senators are 13th in the NHL this year with 3.27 goals per game on the season. They are led in goals by Brady Tkachuk. He comes in with 26 goals on the year and 24 assists. That gives him 50 total points on the year, which is good for third on the team this year. He has also been good on the power play, with seven goals and five assists this year. Tim Stutzle leads the team in points this year. He comes in with 14 goals on the year, but he has 42 assists giving him 56 total points to lead the team. Further, he has 12 power-play assists.
Sitting second on the team in points and third in goals is Claude Giroux. He comes in with 18 goals and 35 assists on the year, good for 53 total points. He has two goals and 11 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Drake Batherson is second on the team in goals this year, coming in with 21 goals and 24 assists this year, good for 45 points. Rounding out the top scorers is Vladimir Tarasenko. He comes in with 17 goals and 24 assists, putting him at 42 points for the year, one of five Senators over the 40-point marker.
The Senators are 27th in the NHL on the power play, with a 16.4 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, they are one of the worst against the penalty kill. They have a 73.7 percent success rate, 31st in the NHL this year.
Anton Forsberg is expected to be in goal in this one. He is 11-10-0 on the year with a 3.29 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage. He has lost his last two starts, allowing eight goals on just 39 shots in the two games.
Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Ducks are 29th in the NHL this year sitting with just 2.59 goals per game. The Ducks are led in goals by Frank Vatrano. He leads the team in both goals and points this year. Vatrano comes in with 29 goals and 19 assists on the year, good for 48 points. He also has 11 power-play goals and six power-play assists this year. Second on the team in points is Troy Terry. He comes in with 17 goals and 29 assists on the year, good for his 46 points. He has three goals and seven assists on the power play this year.
Sitting second on the team in goals is Adam Henrique. Henrique comes in with 18 goals on the year, plus 24 assists, good for 42 total points. Mason McTavish rounds out the top-scoring options. McTavish comes in with 17 goals and 23 assists this year, good for fourth on the team in points. He also has four goals and four assists on the power play.
The Ducks are 19th in the NHL on the power play with a 19.6 percent conversion rate this year. Meanwhile, the Ducks are 27th in the NHL on the penalty kill. They have a 75.5 percent success rate on the penalty kill this year.
John Gibson is expected to be in goal in this one. He is 13-20-2 on the year with a 3.15 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. He was nicked up in his last start and is currently considered day-to-day. If he is not in goal, it will be Lukas Dostal. He was 9-16-1 on the year, with a 3.61 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.
Final Senators-Ducks Prediction & Pick
Neither team comes into this game playing well. Still, the offense for the Senators is much better this year. While the defense struggles heavily, they are facing a poor Ducks offensive attack. The Senators just have more weapons in this game and will get the win.
Final Senators-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Senators ML (-142)