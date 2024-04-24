The Ottawa Senators made a crucial decision mid-season by parting ways with coach DJ Smith, who had faced significant and growing criticism from fans and media alike. Jacques Martin stepped in as interim coach, with team legend Daniel Alfredsson joining as an assistant. However, Martin emphasized he was not a permanent solution, prompting the Senators to begin the search for Smith's successor.
As the regular season concludes with the Senators missing out on the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again, it's time to consider three potential candidates for the role of head coach next season.
There are more than a few notable names that are going to be up for grabs that could prove intriguing for Senators general manager Steve Staios to consider. As he put it, the “process” for finding a new bench boss began prior to the end of the regular season schedule, according to Bruce Garrioch of The Ottawa Sun.
“The process has started,” Staios explained. “We have a list of people. We want to be patient with our approach because things do change into the off-season. We want to make sure that we have all the information that’s afforded to us to make the decision on bringing in the best coach for this group at this point in time.”
With that said, below are the potential coaching candidates for the Senators. Which of the following names would best suit Ottawa's needs moving forward?
Todd McLellan
A name familiar to hockey fans, the veteran head coach was given the dreaded pink slip by the Los Angeles Kings earlier this season after GM Rob Blake felt that he wasn't getting enough out of the team.
With vast head coaching experience spanning various organizations, McLellan should undoubtedly be at the top of Staios's list of candidates to fill Smith's recently vacated position. His coaching journey began as an assistant with the Detroit Red Wings in 2005, where he eventually helped them to the 2008 Stanley Cup under Mike Babcock. Subsequently, McLellan ventured into the head coaching realm by taking over as head coach of the San Jose Sharks, where he would remain through 2015.
He would then spend the next four years coaching the Edmonton Oilers, where he would be the first NHL bench boss for young phenom forward Connor McDavid. After helping Edmonton reach the Western Conference Semi-Finals in 2017, the Oilers would miss the postseason altogether the following season, resulting in McLellan being dismissed.
It wouldn't be long before he'd resurface in the NHL, taking the job with the Kings, where he would remain until midway through this season.
John Gruden
A name that may not be as familiar to NHL fans, Gruden currently serves as the head coach of the Toronto Marlies, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
He appeared in 92 total NHL games, which included stints with the Boston Bruins and the Senators, and was also the head coach of the OHL's Brantford Bulldogs (now known as the Hamilton Bulldogs). He helped the Bulldogs to the OHL championship in 2018, with none other than Staios as general manager.
Dean Evason
Another candidate with head coaching experience at the NHL level, Evason was terminated by the Minnesota Wild earlier this year after several years of holding the position; he originally came to the franchise as an assistant in 2018.
He has extensive experience in the WHL, having served as head coach of the Kamloops Blazers, the Vancouver Giants, and Calgary Hitmen. In addition, he spent six years as head coach of the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.
Following the termination of Bruce Boudreau by the Wild, Evason was named as his replacement on an interim basis. Eventually, the interim tagged was removed and he remained in place until November of this past season after the Wild stumbled to a pedestrian record of 5–10–4.
Evason holds a career NHL coaching record of 147-77-27.