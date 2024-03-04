Despite already coming over to the Ottawa Senators in a deal last season from the Arizona Coyotes, it appears Jakob Chychrun could be on the move again ahead of Friday's trade deadline.
NHL insider Darren Dreger said with the defenceman market quiet, there's interest in Chychrun:
“I’m sensing with the D market quickly shrinking action around Jakob Chychrun has picked up. Doesn’t mean there’s a deal to be made, but teams are likely thinking at least two playoff runs with him may be worth the asking price.”
While there's no indication that Ottawa wants to trade Chychrun, they will likely be receiving some calls. One more year remains on his contract, therefore if a contender did acquire him, he'd be around for possibly two playoff runs. The Senators are in rough shape in 2023-24, sitting at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with a 25-31-3 record, and will more than likely miss the playoffs.
Chychrun has scored nine times and tallied 22 assists in 59 contests this season. The American is one of the better blue-liners in the league. In January, Jakob Chychrun was asked about the trade rumors and didn't hold back his feelings on the matter. Via The Athletic:
“I think it’s ridiculous, if I’m being honest,” Chychrun said. “I went through it in Arizona and that was a different situation. But to see it now is a bit ridiculous. And I don’t think it’s based off anything.”
Chychrun was drafted 16th overall by the Coyotes in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He's tallied 206 points in 444 career games.