The Ottawa Senators have not had a lot to be happy about recently. The team's 2023-24 season is officially over after they were eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoffs contention for the seventh season in a row. However, general manager Steve Staios recently spoke to the media and gave a couple of reasons for optimism.
According to Elliotte Friedman on X/Twitter, Ottawa GM Steve Staios says Josh Norris is on-track to be ready for next season. Norris was ruled out for the rest of the season back in March during a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators. He received surgery on his left surgery for the third time in his career.
Staios also added that Daniel Alfredsson will not be a candidate for head coach. Alfredsson went behind the bench as an interim assistant coach during the season. He will need more time to decide on what his role will be with the Senators next season. The 51-year-old Alfredsson had a Hall of Fame career with the Senators, playing for the franchise in 17 out of his 18 NHL seasons. He led the Senators to their only appearance in the Stanley Cup in 2007, where they lost to the Anaheim Ducks in a five-game series. Alfredsson holds the Senators' all-time franchise records in goals, assists, and points. His career totals include 426 goals, 682 assists and 1,108 points in 1,178 career games with Ottawa.
He was also the first player in Ottawa Senators history to have his number (11) retired.
Looking back at the Ottawa Senator's 2023-24 NHL season
The Senators had an eventful season, but not for the right reasons.
The offseason was filled with a handful of moves that fans weren't thrilled with. The most notable move was when the Senators traded wing Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings for draft picks. The 26-year-old right wing went on to log 27 goals, 40 assists, and 67 points with the Red Wings this season.
Then there was also the Evgeni Dadanov scandal which cost the Senators a future first-round pick. Ottawa failed to disclose Dadanov's no-trade list when he was traded from the Senators to the Vegas Golden Knights. This was discovered later when the Knights attempted to trade Dadanov to the Anaheim Ducks, a team on his no-trade list. Ottawa will forfeit a first-round pick in either the 2024, 2025, or 2026 NHL Draft. The determination as to which pick will be made by Ottawa within 24 hours of the conclusion of the NHL Draft Lottery for that year.
The team also mutually agreed to part ways with former general manager Pierre Dorion in November. This paved the way for Ottawa to replace him with Steve Staios.
The Senators finished the season with a record of 37-41-4 and a -26 goal differential.
The Ottawa Senators own the following draft picks ahead of the 2024 NHL Draft later this summer:
- First round
- First round via Detroit
- Second round
- Fourth round
- Fourth round via Detroit
- Fourth round via Tampa Bay
- Fourth round via Florida
- Fifth round
Senators fans are hoping that a strong offseason, and finding a reliable new head coach, can help pave the way for success in Ottawa.