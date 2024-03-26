It is an Atlantic Division clash as the Ottawa Senators face the Buffalo Sabres. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Senators-Sabres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Senators enter the game sitting at 30-36-4 on the year, which places them seventh in the Atlantic Division. They have won five of their last ten games as well. Last time out, the Senators faced the Edmonton Oilers. The Oilers struck first with a goal from Adam Henrique, but the Senators rallied back with a goal from Jakob Chychrun. In the season, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman would score to give the Oilers the lead again, but once again the Senators game back. It was goals from Time Stutzle and Drake Batherson to tie the game up. In the third Chychrun would score his second of the game and Parer Kelly would add an empty netter as the Senators won 5-3.
Meanwhile, the Sabres are 34-33-5 on the year, sitting sixth in the Atlantic Division. They also come in as winners of five of their last ten games. In their last game, they faced the Calgary Flames. Peyton Krebs opened the game with a goal in the first, but the Flames would tie the game up with a goal from Jonathan Huberdeau in the second period. In the third, JJ Peterka would score to make it 2-1. Then in the final minute of the game, Tage Thompson and Connor Clifton both scored empty net goals to seal the game, as the Sabres won 4-1.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Senators-Sabres Odds
Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-200)
Moneyline: +116
Buffalo Sabres: -1.5 (+164
Moneyline: -140
Over: 6.5 (-128)
Under: 6.5 (+104)
How to Watch Senators vs. Sabres
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: NHLPP/ESPN+
Why The Senators Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Senators are 14th in the NHL this year with 3.21 goals per game on the season. They are led in goals by Brady Tkachuk. He comes in with 31 goals on the year and 30 assists. That gives him 61 total points on the year, which is good for second on the team this year. He has also been good on the power play, with nine goals and eight assists this year. Tim Stutzle leads the team in points this year. He comes in with 18 goals on the year, but he has 50 assists giving him 68 total points to lead the team. Further, he has a goal and 17 assists on the power play.
Claude Giroux is sitting third on the team in points and third in goals. He comes in with 19 goals and 40 assists on the year, good for 59 total points. He has two goals and 13 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Drake Batherson is second on the team in goals this year, coming in with 25 goals and 30 assists this year, good for 55 points. Rounding out the top scorers is Josh Norris. Norris comes into the game with 16 goals on the year, while also adding 14 assists, good for 30 total points
The Senators are 25th in the NHL on the power play, with a 17.7 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, they are one of the worst against the penalty kill. They have a 72.9 percent success rate, 31st in the NHL this year.
Joonas Korpisalo is expected to be in goal in this one. He is 17-21-4 on the year with a 3.33 goals-against average and a .888 save percentage. Jorpisalo has been solid this month, with four wins on the month, a 2.95 goals against average, and a .898 save percentage. He also has won four of his last five starts overall.
Why The Sabres Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Sabres sit 20th in the NHL in goals per game this year, at 2.97 goals per game on the season. They are led on offense by the blue line and Rasmus Dahlin. Dalin comes into the game with 17 goals and 35 assists, giving him a team-leading 52 points. He also has five goals and 14 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Alex Tuch sits second on the team in points and has the most among forwards. He comes in with 19 goals on the year and 29 assists, good for 48 total points. He also has two goals and seven assists on the power play.
The top goal-scoring options have been Jeff Skinner and JJ Peterka. Both of them come into the game with 24 goals on the year. Skinner has also added 21 assists. Also, eight of his goals and four of his assists are on the power play. Meanwhile, Peterka comes in with 20 assists, giving him 44 total points. He has two goals and three assists on the power play. Further, Tage Thompson has been scoring well. He has 22 goals and 23 assists this year, with eight of them on the power play.
The Sabres's power play has struggled this year sitting 27th in the NHL with a 16.3 percent success rate. The Sabres are 20th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year with a 78.6 percent success rate.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to be in goal for this one. He is 24-18-3 on the year with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Luukkonen is 11th in the NHL this year, sitting eighth in goals against average and 11th in save percentage. This month he has made ten starts and has given up more than three goals just once. That was a rough performance where he gave up eight goals on 39 shots to the Edmonton Oilers. He did rebound from that game, allowing just one goal on 33 shots the next time out.
Final Senators-Sabres Prediction & Pick
The Senators come into another game with the better-scoring offense. Still, it has not been as solid since they moved parts at the deadline. The same is true for the Sabres offense, which was already struggling before moving Casey Mittlestadt. the Sabres did not change their defense though. They still are getting great goaltending and still have Rasmus Dahlin. That will be the difference in this game.
Final Senators-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Sabres ML (-140)