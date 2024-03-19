Sunday night was a night to forget for Thomas Chabot and the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa took on the Carolina Hurricanes, and they fell apart. The Hurricanes defeated Ottawa 7-2 on the strength of a four-goal third period onslaught. After the game, Chabot delivered a rather straightforward reaction.
The Senators defenseman acknowledged the team had chances for a better result. However, it just didn't happen. And the only people for Ottawa to blame are themselves. They are the ones who have to get better with the regular season nearing its end.
“It’s on us, maturing and being better with the puck at certain times,” Chabot said, via Sportsnet. “We had some chances to put it behind them and forecheck, which has worked for us.”
“When you play a team like them that has a chance to win the Stanley Cup (and make those mistakes) it’s going to come back and haunt you. That’s what happened in the third there,” the Senators star continued on Sunday night.
Thomas Chabot, Senators collapse vs Hurricanes
Thomas Chabot was not the only one frustrated with the team's performance against the Hurricanes. Interim head coach Jacques Martin was clearly upset with how the Senators played. “We self-destruct,” he said, via Sportsnet, during a two-minute press conference following the game.
This loss is another poor showing in a disappointing season for the Senators. Ottawa entered the 2023-24 season with hopes for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, they languish near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Ottawa fired head coach DJ Smith, tabbing Martin with the head coaching duties in his place.
“I don’t have the answer,” Martin continued, via Sportsnet. “You talk about it, you show them situations — at some point people have to learn.”
The Senators are well outside of the playoff race, but they still have games left to play. Thomas Chabot leads his team into battle again on Tuesday. There, Ottawa takes on the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins at TD Garden.