The Reese's Senior Bowl has been a big week for NFL Draft evaluators to get a first-hand look at some of the top players. On Thursday, Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowin suffered an injury and had to be carted off the field, per Thor Nystrom.

‘Arizona WR Jacob Cowing is being carted to the tunnels after getting dinged up during Thursday’s Senior Bowl practice. Had a noticeable limp.

Cowing was having a sensational week in Mobiel, Alabama as he was trying to shoot up NFL Draft boards.

Cowing is fresh off a huge season for Arizona, catching 82 passes for 687 yards and 11 scores. In 2022, he had 85 receptions for 1,034 yards and seven scores but took a bit of a backseat due to the emergence of Tetairoa McMillan, who had 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Wildcats.

There have been a few injuries at the Senior Bowl, including Marshall RB Rasheen Ali, who suffered ruptured biceps and is out for four weeks. Nonetheless, both Cowing and Ali caught the attention of many during the week in Mobile. Both players should be interesting players to keep an eye on over the next few months.

It looks unlikely that Cowing will play in the Senior Bowl game on Saturday, but the good news is that his injury didn't appear to look too serious, per multiple reports.

The Senior Bowl game is on Saturday, and even if Cowing isn't able to play, he has done more than enough during the week to make himself more well-known to NFL scouts.