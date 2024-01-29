The Tennessee running back is still dealing with ongoing injury rehab.

Tennessee football's Jaylen Wright was electric this season, becoming the first Tennessee running back to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season since Jalen Hurd in 2015. Wright notched 1,013 rushing yards to be exact, averaging 7.4 yards per carry with four touchdowns.

Now, after declaring for the NFL Draft, Wright is set to miss the Senior Bowl due to continued injury rehab, according to Thor Nystrom of Fantasy Pros:

“Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright will not be at the Senior Bowl due to ongoing rehab from an injury suffered during the season. Wright is expected to be fully healthy for NFL Combine testing. I'm told that the former Feldman Freak Lister intends to “put on a show” in Indy.”

Wright's rushing numbers improved each year with the Volunteers as he was Tennessee's feature back in both his sophomore and junior seasons. He posted a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2022 as he helped the Volunteers win 11 games for the first time since 2001.

When he declared for the NFL Draft, the star running back thanked the Tennessee football program:

“Under the leadership of Coach Heupel and the Tennessee coaching staff, I have experienced exponential growth both on and off the field. I am appreciative of the trust placed in me to carry forward the vision and for the invaluable knowledge imparted, applicable not only in the game but also in life.

Carrying the VOLS spirit with me, I am pleased to inform you that my family and I have decided that the next phase of my football career will be to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft.”