The Reece’s Senior Bowl is underway, which signals the kickoff of NFL draft season. While this week is crucial to college football prospects, it can also be devastating to some. That’s what happened to Marshall running back Rasheen Ali, who suffered an injury during practice this week, but there is a silver lining.

“Marshall RB Rasheen Ali, who impressed early in Senior Bowl practices, suffered a ruptured biceps tendon that will require surgery, per sources,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday. “Ali faces a four- to six-month recovery. He should be ready for the 2024 season.”

Ali played four seasons for the Thundering Herd, racking up 514 carries for 2,831 yards, 75 catches for 589 yards, and 42 total touchdowns. He did miss the majority of the 2022 season with an undisclosed injury, per The Herald-Dispatch, which led to a medical redshirt season at Marshall.

The talented NFL draft prospect was turning heads at Senior Bowl practice this week before the injury. Bleacher Report contributor Josh Taylor reported that “Rasheen Ali looks really good too. Quick sudden cuts, also just had a big play up the middle as I typed this.”

PFF ranks Ali as the 22nd RB in the 2024 NFL Draft and the 221st player overall. This would make him a Day 3 draft pick in April, somewhere in the late 6th or early 7th Round.

Now we’ll see if this injury drops him to priority free agent status, even though he should be ready to go when the new NFL season opens up in early September.