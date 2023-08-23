Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have welcomed their second child together.

In an Instagram post from Ohanian, he revealed that he and Williams have welcomed a second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.

“I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama,” Ohanian wrote. “Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter 🙏 I'll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.”

The post concluded with the Bible verse Isiah 48:18, “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the comments section, the likes of La La Anthony, Hilary Swank, and the official Olympics account congratulated Williams and Ohanian.

The couple's first child, Olympia, was born in 2017 — the same year that they married. Ohanian and Williams got married in New Orleans. Williams announced her pregnancy at this year's Met Gala show to La La Anthony.

Alexis Ohanian is the co-founder and former executive chairman of the social media platform, Reddit. He founded it with Steve Huffman and Aaron Swartz in 2005. Additionally, he co-founded Initialized Capital in 2010 and played a hand in starting up companies including Instacart, Zenefits, Opendoor, and Cruise.

Serena Williams is a tennis legend with a singles record of 858-156 and 73 titles to her name. In 2022, Williams stepped away from tennis. However, she has not called it an official retirement and has since seemed to leave the door open for a return.