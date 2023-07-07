Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian “feels confident” with baby number two on its way. The two of them are spending the summer preparing for their new arrival. Ohanian told People that they've “got everything basically good to go.”

“I think I've I've definitely forgotten what it's like to have a new one around, so it might be a rude awakening, maybe literally,” he said with a laugh. “But right now, we're excited.”

The couple share 4½ year old daughter Olympia, and they're already discussing names for the future little one. As of yet, the duo haven't shared the sex of their child to be.

“After Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.,” Ohanian joked, “Serena told me we cannot name the next kid Alexis, so I’m out of ideas.”

“Serena Williams Ohanian Jr., I guess it wouldn't be a junior, or maybe it could be,” he said. “I don't know the rules — but we already broke the rules anyway. But yes, we’ve got some names bopping around if it’s a girl. I used ChatGPT to come up with some ideas too, so we’ll see where we go.”

As for how little Olympia feels about the new addition, Ohanian said she was “fired up.”

“No one's more excited than her,” he said. “She's been wanting this. She's been praying and asking about this for quite some time, so she's very ready.”

But the best part of raising their kid so far, is teaching Olympia to read. “It's been one of the best parts of her learning to read, that I get to surprise and delight her with some fun notes. Seeing her develop is so rewarding. You go from stringing together some letters, then you start doing some phonics, and it's been really awesome seeing her just continue to level up. The notes get more fun too because I can write more and make it a little bit more interesting.”