Round 19 of Italian top-flight football league Serie A will come to a close as sixth placers Lazio (10-4-4) host AC Milan (11-5-2). Check out our latest Serie A series where we make our Lazio-Milan predictions and pick.

Lazio looks to regain composure after securing two wins and a draw in its last three games across all contests. The Eagles look to maintain a good record on home soil, as five of their 10 wins were played at Stadio Olimpico. A win here will move Lazio to the fifth spot. Lazio has found its form in its recent games, but the team’s poor record against Milan might be a factor when they play on Tuesday.

Since the turn of the year, AC Milan has found some erratic performances, securing just one win in its first match of the year against Salernitana. The Red and Blacks enter into this game carrying a 3-0 loss from the Milan derby against Inter Milan. In head-to-head matches, Milan has the edge, besting Lazio six times in their last 10 matchups. A win for the visitors here will be crucial to reduce the big gap to league leaders Napoli.

Here are the Lazio-Milan soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Serie A League Odds: Lazio-Milan Odds

Lazio: +185

Milan: +145

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: -110

Under 2.5 Goals: -110

How to Watch Lazio vs. Milan

TV: DAZN, CBS Sports Network

Stream: Paramount +

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Lazio Can Beat Milan

Maurizio Sarri’s side has maintained a top-six standing in their performance in this season of Serie A. Their last loss came in the hands of 14th-placers Lecce, who racked up two second-half goals thanks to Gabriel Strefezza and Lorenzo Colombo. A win here might give Lazio the top-table rise that they need to chase the Serie A silverware, which would tie them with Inter and Roma.

Across all competitions, Lazio has acquired six wins and three draws in its last 10 games at home, which is a promising metric for Lazio. Only Salernitana handed Lazio its last home loss, which was way back in October. The three forwards for Lazio have been making the most of their minutes for the club. Mattia Zaccagni and Ciro Immobile have netted in seven goals while Felipe Anderson smashed in five more. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been their most instrumental playmaker, making eight assists so far, which is the league best this season.

Ivan Provedel is also making a name for himself, having notched nine clean sheets in 15 appearances this season, which leads the rest of the league. Club metrics of 15.8 tackles, 8.2 interceptions, 16.1 clearances, and 2.3 saves per game are also good records for the club, despite committing 10 fouls and 2.2 yellow cards per game.

Lazio may be up for a challenge in this fixture, as Immobile and Mario Gila Fuentes are ruled out. However, for the past games, Zaccagni and Anderson were going crazy on the attacks while Milinkovic-Savic’s game continues to progress. If that trend continues, expect Lazio to give Milan a hard game at their home ground.

Why Milan Can Beat Lazio

Stefano Pioli’s side is currently second on the Serie A standings, with 38 points earned from 11 wins, five draws and two defeats. Those two losses only came at the hands of eighth-seed Torino and league leaders Napoli. A win for Milan here may send them nine points behind the Parthenopeans.

Milan’s away record seems to hold up well, as they have secured four wins and four draws in nine contests in the Italian Football League this season. In addition, they also hold three straight wins against Lazio in their head-to-head face-offs, so this might inspire Il Diavolo to play their hearts out.

As for their player availability, Milan will be playing without the services of Mike Maignan, Alessandro Florenzi, Fode Ballo-Toure, Rade Krunic, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Despite their roster depletion, the likes of Davide Calabria, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz,and Sandro Tonali have stepped up for Milan. In addition, Ante Rebic, Theo Hernandez, and Junior Messias have also been productive in the pitch.

One of the causes for concern for Milan is its defense. They lose 132.1 possessions and commit 12.5 fouls per game. On average, they concede 1.1 goals per game despite making 18.7 tackles, 8.2 interceptions, 11.6 clearances, and 2.4 saves night in, and night out. Calabria, Hernandez, Pierre Kalulu, and Fikayo Tomori should bounce well on defense to help Ciprian Tatarusanu stop some goals.

Milan’s offense might be jumpstarted by Giroud, with Leao, Diaz, and Alexis Saelemaekers complementing him on front.

Final Lazio-Milan Prediction & Pick

Two clubs with dominant ball control and entertaining offensive styles will clash, which is a delight to viewers and fans. However, Immobile’s absence for Lazio will prove fatal and they might make some offensive adjustments. Milan always poses a threat in the attack, so expect them to make a statement win on their visit to Stadio Olimpico.

Final Lazio-Milan Prediction & Pick: Milan (+145)