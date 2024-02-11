Seton Hall faces Villanova. Our college basketball odds series includes our Seton Hall Villanova prediction, odds, and pick.

The Seton Hall Pirates take on the Villanova Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Seton Hall Villanova prediction and pick. Find how to watch Seton Hall Villanova.

The Villanova Wildcats are in real trouble. They are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament. The Cats had a solid if uneven nonconference portion of their schedule. They defeated North Carolina, Memphis, and Texas Tech to offset losses to Penn, Drexel, and Saint Joseph's. Their high-end wins put them in good position to make the tournament, but over the past four weeks, this team's fortunes have declined. Villanova has lost an eye-popping seven out of nine games, with one of those wins coming against Big East doormat DePaul. Villanova's only really good win in the past month of play has been its blowout of Providence this past Sunday. Villanova has work to do to make the NCAA Tournament. This team needs to win several games and avoid any really bad losses. Beating middle-of-the-pack Big East teams such as Seton Hall is a necessity for Villanova if the Cats and coach Kyle Neptune want to make the Big Dance and prevent themselves from enduring what would be a miserable offseason. Villanova simply hasn't been the same since legendary national champion head coach Jay Wright retired. Neptune was the chosen successor. He needs to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament to get some heat off his back and quiet the doubters. Otherwise, Villanova might have to seriously rethink how it operates in the future.

Here are the Seton Hall-Villanova College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Seton Hall-Villanova Odds

Seton Hall Pirates: +4.5 (-102)

Villanova Wildcats: -4.5 (-120)

Over: 130.5 (-115)

Under: 130.5 (-105)

How To Watch Seton Hall vs Villanova

Time: 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Seton Hall Could Cover the Spread

The Villanova Wildcats are not a good team right now. They struggle to score against good defenses, and Seton Hall is coached by Shaheen Holloway, a man who knows how to prepare his teams at the defensive end of the floor. Seton Hall will put forth a good, vigorous defensive effort, and that will limit Villanova's overall effectiveness. It will certainly keep the game close and prevent the Wildcats from pulling away at any point.

Why Villanova Could Cover the Spread

The Wildcats are desperate. They know they're in a must-win situation here. They are playing at home and will throw the first punch in this game. They will respond to a pressure situation by roaring out of the gates in the first half, much as they did this past Sunday in their decisive win over Providence. The Cats have been struggling, but they're going to play well at some point. There's way too much talent on this team to miss the NCAA Tournament. Villanova will not let that happen.

Final Seton Hall-Villanova Prediction & Pick

This is a game you should stay away from. Neither team is particularly dependable. Villanova is playing at home and should therefore have the advantage, but the Wildcats are also in a downward spiral and are low on confidence. Seton Hall plays solid defense but is not good enough on offense to warrant full confidence and trust going on the road to Philadelphia against a desperate opponent. Wait for a possible live angle on this game.



Final Seton Hall-Villanova Prediction & Pick: Seton Hall +4.5