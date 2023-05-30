Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

If you’re new to Brawl Stars, you may be wondering which brawlers in the game work the best. But reading an entire tier list can also be draining, especially if you just want to see how certain brawlers perform. So to make it shorter, here’s a tier list for each brawler in the Rare category. We’ll update the overall list as we make more tier lists for each rarity.

This list is for Season 18: The Rescue.

Brawl Stars Rare Brawlers: S Tier

Poco – The absolute best healer in the game, by far. His attacks pierce through enemies, his super heals some brawlers back to full health, and he can tank some hits along the way. His Da Capo Star Power heals teammates just by attacking them, which can heal teammates and damage enemies all at once.

Pam and Byron are also good healers with their own advantages, but Poco makes it easy. His attack spreads pretty far and deals decent damage for what he tries to accomplish. For healing purposes, use his Da Capo Star power and Tuning Fork gadget for max medical performance.

Brock – A brawler with good range, high damage, and an area of effect after each rocket makes its impact. Brock’s damage can take away over 2000 HP at power level 11 if he has a damage gear equipped. Use that with his Rocket No 4. Gadget, and a reload gear. At that point, you’ll never run out of ammo, deal insane damage, and you have four shots to save yourself in case things go sour.

Both of Brock’s gadgets are great. Rocket Laces is great for jumping away from close range brawlers. Rocket fuel is awesome for destroying walls and giving you more places to shoot.

A Tier

Colt – One of the first brawlers players usually unlock, and for good reason. Colt’s attack puts pressure on enemies, deals a lot of damage, and his super is incredible. A good Colt can be useful in any game mode. He can break walls, deal a lot of damage, and all of his gadgets and star powers have their uses. Slick Boots increases his walking speed, but Magnum special is great for any combat situations. We recommend Silver bullet, his gadget that allows him to break walls. It can help you chase brawlers in showdown, or open lanes in heist.

Rosa – A tanky brawler with a super who makes her even more tanky. It can be hard to play as a close-range brawler, especially with so many others having slow, stun, or knock back mechanics. That being said, Rosa is tough to take down, and even tougher with the right setup. She’s one of the better close-range fighters of the game.

On game modes like Hot Zone, use her Grow Light gadget, which creates bushes around her. Her Plant Life Star power lets her increase her health by 200HP/sec in bushes. You may not get a lot of KOs and you’ll likely be knocked out more, but you’ll have a better chance of winning.

B Tier

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Barley – Barley could be great, but like other throwers, there’s a learning curve to him. Plus, you need maps with more walls to give him cover, otherwise he’ll run around like a chicken with its head cut off. It also takes awhile for his attacks to land, which can enemies enough time to run away.

He doesn’t deal the most damage, and enemies need to stand in his attack to feel the full effect. His super covers a wide area, but enemies are likely to only stand in one spot before getting out of the area of effect. However, when you do manage to get into rhythm, Barley is an absolute monster who you’ll just never be able to stop.

El Primo – El Primo used to be one of the best brawlers. Then, he was one of the worst. But now, since his super charges from just taking damage, he’s in the middle. Next to Shelly he’s the second scariest brawler to face against in close-range. He can throw you around, He can land on top of you with his super, knocking you back, and he can summon meteors (because… why not?)

Primo is awesome for modes like Brawl Ball. He can jump to the other side of the map, destroy some walls, and open lanes for scoring. He deals a lot of damage and can charge his super fairly quickly. He’s not the best close-range brawler, but he’s easy to get and fun to play with.

C Tier

Nita – She’s not bad, but without her bear she’s not the greatest. Her attack range is fairly short, though she does reload quickly. Her super is good, but when her bear is destroyed she’s back to being an open target. She deals decent damage, and she can take some too, but there’s nothing about her that makes her pop out.

However, Nita is good at a few things. Her attack can’t travel through walls, but if you shoot at certain angles you can just about hit anyone hiding around a corner. Her bear can also corner enemies, even if it doesn’t get to deal damage. It’ll give you the chance you need to finish off your enemy, and build toward your next super.

Brawl Stars Rare Brawlers: D Tier

Bull – With the exception of Snake Prairie and a few other maps, Bull is relatively useless. His attack range is way too small, and although it deals a lot of damage it doesn’t beat every brawler in 1v1s. Despite being a bully, he’s usually the one getting bullied himself. You’d get much more out of Shelly, who everyone gets for free. She has better range, her super wins almost every close-corner 1v1, and she moves faster.

Bull isn’t the worst brawler, but he definitely takes time getting used to. Only use him in maps and modes with a lot of walls that cater to his play-style. We only really recommend using him in Bounty (specifically, Snake Prairie), and Brawl Ball/Heist Maps with a lot of walls.

Up next is going to be a tier list for super rare brawlers. Until then check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more Brawl Stars and Gaming content.