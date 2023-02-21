The San Jose Sharks called up forward Martin Kaut, who they acquired around a month ago, for his Sharks debut on Sunday. After the game Monday, Kaut let everyone in on an interesting story regarding the trade.

Sharks general manager Mike Grier made the trade, but he wasn’t the first to let Kaut know of the deal. Instead, it was a prominent Sharks forward who made the call to San Jose’s newest player.

“Actually, Tomas Hertl was the first guy who called me, and he told me I was traded to San Jose. It was a bit funny,” Kaut revealed. “Then the GM from the Avs [Chris MacFarland] called me, but I already knew it.”

Hertl and Kaut are good friends, a subject Kaut spoke about on Monday. The two practice together in the summer, and both live in Prague, Czechia in the offseason.

“At first, I thought he was like a little bit drunk or something. Just kidding, he’s a funny guy, but after that, like 15 minutes [later], the GM called me,” Kaut recalled his reaction to Hertl’s call.

Hertl and Kaut’s first game together with the Sharks was a success. While neither recorded a point, the Sharks shut out the Seattle Kraken 4-0 on the strength of a great performance from goaltender James Reimer.

Tomas Hertl and the Sharks are not having the greatest season this year. They have just 18 wins on the season and are in seventh place in the Pacific Division. San Jose is the third worse team record-wise in the Western Conference as their chase for the #1 overall pick continues.